COEBURN, Va (WJHL) – Eastside High School football senior Brayden Mullins signed Thursday to play football at Morehead State. This was his first Division-1 offer.

Congratulations to @b_rayden1 for committing to Morehead State today!!! pic.twitter.com/YoC8RpPp6B — EHSSPARTANFB (@ehsspartanfb) December 19, 2019

The senior offensive and defensive lineman will play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl next month down in Atlanta, GA.