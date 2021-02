ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton senior Wes Erwin signed Wednesday to continue his football career at Greensboro College.

After starting on a stout offensive line for two years with the Cyclones, he plans to do the same at the next level, but said he’s not quite sure which position on the line he will play.

Erwin blocked for an offense that racked up 3,357 yards last year, an average of 7 yards-per-carry. He joined Colby Garland as Cyclones to sign Wednesday at the high school.