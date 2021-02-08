Elizabethton’s Deuce Morton signs with University of Pikeville football

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton High School state champion football and wrestler Deuce Morton had a decision on his hands. With scholarship offers in football and wrestling, it was a mystery which sport he would choose to play at the next level.

He made that choice Monday, signing with the University of Pikeville football program in front of friends and family at the school.





Morton was a stout linebacker for the Cyclones each of the past two years, a key piece to their defensive front that kept opposing offenses at bay on the way to back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2020.

Once the season ended, he was just as devastating on the mat, chalking up three-straight individual state championships. The former High School Standout won his first two at 195 pounds before moving up to 220 this year.

Morton’s five total state championships forever put him in Elizabethton lore.