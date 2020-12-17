Elizabethton’s Cole Morganstern signs with Air Force football

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton High School football team has been on quite a run, winning 30 straight games with back-to-back state championships capping each 15-0 season. Now, members of this loaded senior class are moving on to the next chapter.

Cyclones offensive lineman Cole Morganstern signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his football and academic career at the Air Force Academy. The senior held a signing ceremony at Elizabethton High School with family, friends, teammates and coaches there to congratulate him.

Morganstern was the anchor of the Cyclones’ offensive line, paving the way for quarterback Bryson Rollins to produce at an elite level from the pocket, as well as providing holes for him and the running backs to make plays out of the backfield.

The 6-foot-4 tackle will be playing at a Division-I level, and said he loves the idea of serving his country. He said attending the academy comes with a mandate of serving for five years so he has a number of options after his time on the football field.

