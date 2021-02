ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton senior Colby Garland signed Wednesday to continue his football career at Tusculum University.

The 6’1″, 285 pound offensive lineman was a two-year starter for the Cyclones, and never lost a game as a starter. The Cyclones have won back-to-back Class 4A state titles.

Garland is a two-time all-conference and all-region selection as a center. He plans to continue playing at the center position at Tusculum.