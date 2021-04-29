Dobyns-Bennett’s Jackson Martin signs with Emory & Henry football program

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jackson Martin signed to the Emory & Henry football team on Wednesday during a signing ceremony at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

Head coach Joey Christian mentioned “his tenacity, hustle, physicality and athleticism cannot be replaced.” His motor and work ethic will join him when he goes to the Wasps football team.

Martin racked up just 10 carries for 23 yards but scored four key touchdowns in situations to present a change of pace from normal rushers Tylar Tesnear and quarterback Zane Whitson.

He was a standout defensive end, a position he originally was not supposed to play according to Christian, but moved there to help the team. He recorded 200 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 26 hurries, 18 sacks and three fumbles recovered.