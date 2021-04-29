Dobyns-Bennett’s Clint and Tre Morrisette both sign with Life University wrestling

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Morrisette twins were dominant forces together on the wrestling mat throughout the last four years at Dobyns-Bennett. Now, they will stay on the same squad at the next level.

Clint and Tre both committed to wrestle at Life University during a signing ceremony Wednesday at the school.

Tre racked up 150 career wins on the mat and is a two-time state champion, winning those in his junior and senior years while also grabbing a region championship this year. Head coach Wes Idlette mentioned his speed and relentless energy as key intangibles he possesses.

Clint won 122 career matches and finished 4th in the state tournament this year. He was a region champion each of the last two years.

Both Tre and Clint qualified for the state tournament all four years.

The former High School Standouts put together impressive careers for the Indians, and plan to continue to do so at the next level.