Dobyns-Bennett’s Braden Marshall signs with Emory & Henry football program

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Braden Marshall signed to the Emory & Henry football team on Wednesday in a signing ceremony at Dobyns-Bennett High school.

He had a strong senior season for the Dobyns-Bennett football team, but was even sweeter given all he went through the year before.

He tore his knee in a non-contact injury in his junior year, a terrible moment for a key player on the Indians team. He worked his way back as a reliable wide receiver, who head coach Joey Christian described as “long with good hands.”

Marshall racked up 36 receptions for 703 yards and seven touchdowns.