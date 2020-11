KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns Bennett High School volleyball star Zoie Larkins on Wednesday signed with Francis Marion University.

During the 2020 season, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA, Larkins earned 11 percent of the total team points, she served 94 percent with 47 aces, kills for the season totaled 217, and total digs for the season was 411.

She will be majoring in pre-pharmacy at FMU.