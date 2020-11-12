Dobyns-Bennett volleyball player Hannah Day signs with Roane State

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett volleyball star Hannah Day on Wednesday signed with Roane state.

She will be majoring in nursing with a focus on pediatric oncology.

With a GPA of 3.6, she served in 95.2 percent of games in the 2020 season. She also scored 29 aces and achieved 170 digs for the season.

Day was accompanied Wednesday by her parents, Lesa and Scott Christian and Jeff Day; her siblings Drew Christian, Eli Day and Chelley Allen; her niece Elli Way; her nephews Xander and Lincoln Allen; and her grandparents Dayton and Bernice Christian for her signing ceremony.