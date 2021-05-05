Dobyns-Bennett tennis player Willa Rogers signs with Liberty University

Kingsport, TN — Another batch of Dobyns-Bennett student-athletes signed Wednesday to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level.

Among them going Division-I is Willa Rogers, taking her tennis talents to Liberty University… she’s a 4-star recruit ranking in the Top 130 in the nation..

She won numerous tournaments including the Tennessee State Qualifier..And she only lost 1 match in her entire high school career…

Liberty was the 1st school that offered her a scholarship and she knew that was where she wanted to be.

Willa Rogers”

My older sister is actually graduating this May from Liberty so I spent a lot of time there and really love the school and the campus and then after my official visit I got to know the girls on the team and the coaches and I really felt like it would be a place that I would fit in.”