Dobyns-Bennett golfer Taylor Kilgore signs with Carson-Newman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett High School golfer Taylor Kilgore on Wednesday signed with Carson-Newman.

Kilgore has been playing golf competitively since he attended the 6th grade at Robinson Middle School. He’s a four-year member of the Dobyns-Bennett boys’ varsity golf team, while maintaining a 3.95 GPA. He was also a three-year member of the Big 11 All-Conference Golf First Team.

In 2019, Kilgore placed third in the TSSAA Region 1 Tournament with an individual score of 73 (+1).

In 2020, he played the entire season in the 1st position on the Dobyns-Bennett Boys’ Golf roster.

