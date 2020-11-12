Dobyns-Bennett basketball player Jaden Potts signs with King University

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Dobyns Bennett basketball star Wednesday signed to play for the King University Tornado.

Jaden Potts played basketball from 2017 through his final season this year, scoring 318 career points, 247 rebounds, 268 assists, and 141 steals.

She started in 105 consecutive games, achieving a 3.6 GPA.

Other achievements include being a Triten Insurance Thanksgiving Classic All-Tournament team selection, being a two-time Big 7 All-Conference team selection, being a two-time District 1 AAA All-Tournament team selection, Region 1 AAA All-Tournament team selection.