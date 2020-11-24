LIVE NOW /
David Crockett’s Seth Bible signs to play golf at Milligan

by: News Channel 11 Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- David Crockett’s Seth Bible has signed to play golf at Milligan.

Bible had a low round of 35 at the Johnson City Country Club and earned medalist honors five times in his career at David Crockett High School.

