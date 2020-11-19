David Crockett’s Rachel Dulaney continues running career at Milligan

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett cross country runner Rachel Dulaney has participated in the TSSAA state meet all four years of her high school career. Performing on a stage like that will get a student-athlete some looks at the next level!

That’s what Dulaney finalized today, signing to run at Milligan University for the next four years. The senior had a strong presence on this fall’s Region 1 Championship Team.

Dulaney enters the college ranks with an impressive personal record at the college level, recording a 19:16 in the 5K race.

On top of some stellar athletic accomplishments, she also has excelled in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA.