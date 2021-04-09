David Crockett’s Emily Whitson signs with Union College soccer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The David Crockett High School girls soccer team had a strong 2020 season, and one of its key pieces made the move to the next level.

Emily Whitson signed Friday to continue her academic and athletic career at Union College to play soccer at the next level.

The 2-time captain was named the 2019 Crockett MVP and had another strong season in 2020. She wrapped up her Lady Pioneers career with 31 goals and 13 assists.

Check out her special moment in the clip above, sent to News Channel 11 Sports by athletic director Josh Kite.