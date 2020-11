JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett senior Aubriana Burger enjoyed a stellar career on the Lady Pioneers golf team! She gets to keep those golf clubs fresh for four more years.

Burger signed a letter of intent Wednesday to continue her golf career at King University.

The senior had a scoring average of 46 per nine holes for the fall season, with her best nine-hole score being a 43.