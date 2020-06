Johnson City, TN -- On the high school football field the Science Hill Hilltoppers continue to take advantage of the opportunity to get out on the football field since being given the ok by school officials to practice since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toppers have close to 100 kids out this year and that makes things tough when you have to practice in groups of 9 or less and try and keep some type of social distancing. Topper head Stacy Carter says despite the protocols, his team has come out with a great attitude so far this spring.