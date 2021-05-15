Daniel Boone’s Preston Miller signs with Milligan baseball

High School Standouts

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daniel Boone High School senior Preston Miller was a key piece of the baseball and football teams, and that was further proved on Friday.

Miller signed to continue his academic and athletic career at Milligan University, joining the baseball program.

He boasted a 5-4 record on the mound with a 1.48 ERA and 63 strikeouts, rivaling his buddy and teammate Gaven Jones who joined him in signing to Milligan baseball. He also stole 10 bases and hit .253 with a pair of homeruns at the plate.

