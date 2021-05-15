Daniel Boone’s Phillip Page signs with Maryville College football

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daniel Boone High School senior football player Phillip Page signed Friday to continue his academic and athletic career at Maryville College, joining the football program.

Page was an electric weapon at wide receiver, racking up 813 yards and nine touchdowns last year as a 1st-team all-conference selection.

He was a part of one of the more memorable moments in recent Trailblazers football history, catching the game-winning touchdown at Greeneville after team captain and emotional leader Devon White broke his leg, dedicating his performance to his teammate and friend. Now, they both get to play together at the next level.

