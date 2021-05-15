Daniel Boone’s Gaven Jones signs with Milligan baseball

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daniel Boone High School senior Gaven Jones had a breakout senior season, winning the Big 7 Player of the Year award and being named a 1st-team all-conference selection.

Jones signed on Friday to continue his academic and athletic career at Milligan University, joining the Buffs baseball team.

At the plate, he hit .389 on the year with six homeruns, knocking in 25 RBI and scoring 30 runs. On the mound, he had a 6-3 record with 65 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA that earlier in the year hovered at 0.48 halfway through the season.

Check out his signing ceremony in the clip above!