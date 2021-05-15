Daniel Boone’s Devon White signs with Maryville College football

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daniel Boone High School senior Devon White was described by head football coach Jeremy Jenkins as “the life of the team, and honestly the life of the school.” He was an emotional leader for that team, even after a devastating injury this past fall ended his season early.

White signed on Friday to continue his academic and athletic career at Maryville College, joining the football program.

The former linebacker racked up 119 tackles in his sophomore year as a 1st-team all-conference selection, before his junior and senior seasons were wrecked by injuries. He also racked up seven touchdowns and 389 all-purpose yards at running back.

Check out his signing ceremony in the clip above!