Gray, TN — One of the best running backs in Daniel Boone’s history lived up to his commitment when he put pen to paper this afternoon in front of friends and family.
Cole, who was first-team all-state in his junior year rushed for over 1-thousand yards twice in his high school signed a national letter of intent with the army.
Cole, who missed most of last season with an injury has always wanted to serve his country “Just the leadership values you’re gonna learn there I’m a leader I think of myself I’ve led my football team the last four years I think I’ll have a great opportunity to enhance my leading skills there,” according to Cole.
Daniel Boone running back Charlie Coile signs with Army football
Gray, TN — One of the best running backs in Daniel Boone’s history lived up to his commitment when he put pen to paper this afternoon in front of friends and family.