(WJHL) — High school basketball tonight…Daniel Boone hosting West Greene inside Synder Gymnasium. Tough move by the Buffs Ethan Turner who scores along the baseline while drawing the foul.

Back comes Boone… Jamar Livingston spins in the paint and nails the one handed jumper. Then next time down the Blazers Landon Kirkpatrick from the charity stripe rips the cords

Boone wins tonight 74-53

Private school championship at the Alpha invitational… Word of God versus Moravian both schools from North Carolina

Talk about a fast first step…. Lions Jordan Marsh beats his man to the baseline and scores the bucket. The Holy Rams would get them back when they push the ball up to Isiah Coleman who stops and pops the 3-pter

Connor Tilley would help his team get a win by knocking down 3-pters as the Moravian won the title 63-61 on a last second shot