Cloudland’s Eli Preswood signs with Maryville College football

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Cloudland High School football program had a hectic year, battling through the COVID-19 pandemic when Carter County Schools had the football season start late, on top of the fact they played under an interim coach in Scott Potter.

The Highlanders players deserve credit for powering through and making the playoffs, including senior offensive lineman Eli Preswood.

Preswood committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Maryville College, set to play football at the next level.

He might see a position change in his future, hoping to increase his speed and agility in hopes of playing some tight end when he gets there. You can hear his full comments in his interview in the clip at the top of the article!

Here is the list of his accomplishments on the football field:

2018 All-State Region 1 A Honorable Mention All

Conference

2019 All-State Region 1 A All Conference

2020 Pre-Season All-State Region 1-A

2020 Pre-Season All- State Region 1-A Academic Team

2020 All-State Region 1-A Offensive and Defensive

Lineman of the Year

2020 All-State Lineman

2020 All-State East-West All Star

Here is a list of his academic accomplishments:

2020 Senior Class President

2020 Mr. Cloudland

2019 Junior Class President

TVA Regional Youth

Leadership Award

Highlander Award

TOP 10 % AWARD

BETA CLUB

Robotics Team Top 8

Preswood is also a member of the Cloudland High School Robotics Team and Future Teachers of America Club.