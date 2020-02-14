Cade Maupin leaves mark on Elizabethton, signs with ETSU

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was just one year. But quite a year, it was.

Cade Maupin transferred from Dobyns-Bennett to Elizabethton, to play for the Cyclones in his senior season. He was a key piece of the Cyclones’ Class 4A State Title team, and is now moving on to play at the next level.

The excitement for @elizabethtonhs football keeps coming, as Cade Maupin signs with @ETSUFootball. Cade transferred to ‘Betsy this fall and was a key piece of the State Title team. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/ifAwQSANjK — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 13, 2020

Maupin signed on Thursday to play football at ETSU as a preferred walk-on. He said playing college football at a Division-1 level has always been a dream of his.

The senior bounced around and contributed at multiple positions last season. He notched 1,567 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns, while snagging four interceptions on defense. He envisions playing a defensive position for the Bucs.

Maupin was voted as the WJHL Watauga Orthopedic Fan Favorite Player of the Year back in December.