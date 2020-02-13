Austin Kirkpatrick signs with Murray State Cross Country

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the best cross country runners in Cherokee High School history wrote the final chapter of his extensive high school running career.

Austin Kirkpatrick signed his Division-1 National Letter of Intent Wednesday to continue his running career at Murray State. He signed in a ceremony at the school.

Kirkpatrick is the first runner in Cherokee history to qualify for the state cross country meet, and was the first all-state runner for the school while qualifying all four years. He was a three-time conference champion as well.