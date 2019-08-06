Academics and athletics priority for high school standout Cade Larkins

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our first edition of News Channel 11’s new digital series, ‘High School Standouts’ Sports Director Kenny Hawkins headed to David Crockett High School.

David Crockett is home of quarterback and 5-A Mr. Football finalist Cade Larkins.

Larkins is looking to take his football career to the next level. In the video above he reveals some of the colleges that have shown interest in him.

Below you can read our Q & A with Larkins.

Q: After coming so close last season how excited are you to get started?

A: “There’s a lot of excitement around our team, we’ve got some great returning guys and we are super confident in what Coach Chandley can do, but we’re just trying to focus on what we can control and go get what we know what we can get.”

Q: Who or what influenced your game growing up?

A: “Watching Tennessee play I’ve always wanted to be like, I always say I never watched Peyton Manning but I watched him in the NFL coming from Tennessee and just middle school coaches I’ve had and watching high school quarterbacks, so I feel like as a kid you have a lot of respect and you look up to the high school players a lot so that’s something that I took from when I was little and my game and I hope to show, maybe somebody can look up to me.”

Q: You just missed out on 5-A Mr.Football, is that a goal of yours to achieve this year?

A: ” I’m not really focused on accolades or awards or anything like that, I just want us to be the best team on foot every night and win as many games as we can.”

Q: Talk about how recruiting is going and what teams are looking at you?

A: “It’s going great, ETSU, Chattanooga, Tennessee Tech, those are some of the schools that have offered me and Georgetown, Columbia, Campbell, Lafayette, and then Center College in Kentucky..”

Q: Do you have a plan of when you are going to announce your choice? Who has your commitment?

A: “Sometime during or after season. I’m not for sure yet still kind of a toss up.”

Q: How important is school to your success?

A: “You know ever since I was little my parents encouraged good grades and academics are just as important as athletics if not more so that’s always been a big part of my life and I take it seriously.”

Q: What do you plan to study in college?

A: “I’m thinking architectural engineering or some type of engineering if my school has it so I would like to do something in the engineering field.”