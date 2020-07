CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — While the fall 2020 high school football season remains in limbo, work is underway to install turf at Volunteer High School.

The Hawkins County Commission approved $1.25 million earlier this year to install turf fields at the county’s two high schools — Volunteer and Cherokee High School.

The turf at Volunteer is supposed to be ready for use before this football season begins.

Cherokee’s field is set to be replaced at the end of the upcoming school year.