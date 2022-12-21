(WJHL) — In the Alpha Tournament in Bloomingdale tonight the Word of God faced Knox Webb….Spartans strike first when Drake Ingram nails the 3-pter to get this game started

Back comes the Word of God…. Devin Cosby passes to Zion Collins and he drives in and scores

More from the Word of God when Mekhi Grant drives in for the lay-up… Word of God wins 65-61

###

Doc Maples holiday hoops tournament at Viking Hall had Tennessee High facing Honaker

Tigers strike first when Tailor Nolley off the Euro step kisses it off the glass, she had 8 points. Lady Vikings respond when Chase Wolfenbarger drives to the rack for the bucket…She had 7 on the night

Just too much Honaker tonight…Kate Jessee is there to clean up this miss and and score…She led the team with 16 as Honaker advances to the title game tomorrow at noon by winning 44-22