(WJHL) – A handful of high school basketball district tournaments came to a thrilling close on Saturday night across the Tri-Cities region.

In District 1-4A, Daniel Boone and West Ridge battled for four quarters. However, a Wolves’ buzzer-beating three-pointer gave them their first district basketball title since consolidation, 63-62.

The Lady Trailblazers avenged an earlier loss to rival and top-seeded David Crockett on Saturday, as Daniel Boone cruised to a 55-33 win and a district championship.

The District 1-3A championship games are set after Saturday’s semifinals. The Lady Cyclones dismantled Sullivan East, 68-40, while Unicoi County topped Tennessee High, 52-40. Elizabethton and Unicoi County will meet on Monday night for a district trophy.

For the District 1-3A boys, Volunteer pulled off the upset of top-seeded Tennessee High, 65-58. The Falcons will meet Unicoi County for a district championship, following the Blue Devils’ 70-50 win over Sullivan East.

In Virginia, the Lady Warriors of Wise Central defeated hosts Gate City for a Mountain 7 District championship, 57-45.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES:

Greeneville 74, Claiborne 30 (Girls – D2-3A semifinal)

Greeneville 71, Cherokee 21 (Boys – D2-3A semifinal)

Virginia High 67, Graham 62 (Boys – SWD championship)