Blountville, TN — We continue tonight with our high school football reports by heading to Blountville where the West Ridge Wolves continue to get ready for the season.

After taking everyone by surprise 2 years ago with a 9-3 record and a trip to the 2nd round of the playoffs the Wolves fell back to earth last a season with a 4-6 record and no trip to the playoffs…

They enter their 3rd season with something to proof, because they did not like how this team played last season and they say it was because of leadership on the team.

“Well, I think that’s always the goal wins and losses are always the goal. You know, you want to win every game that you play. But I think these guys have the mentality to come out, be ready to play, put themselves in position to be pretty successful.

Not as good leadership as we have this year. We’ve been having some guys step up and lead the team, but last year we didn’t have.

We were missing a lot of leadership and we didn’t play the physicality we needed to. But I’m sure this year we’ve been in the weight room a lot. We’re going to do much better.”

Wolves will open the season on the 18th at Volunteer.