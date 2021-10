JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday marks News Channel 11's 68th anniversary. There are some who have worked here for more than half of that time and they are still here.

For years, WJHL has sought young talent looking to climb the corporate ladder, but there have been several employees that have weathered the test of time and put in over 20 years. One of those is videographer and editor Doug Counts, who has been employed for over 35 years and feels the biggest change during his time is technology.