Wise Central, Gate City win to set up Saturday championship game

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – The Region 2-D championship is going to be a good one Saturday.

In the semifinals action tonight, Wise Central beat Graham, 70-44 in the first game of the evening. Elijah Hayes scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting, adding nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.

In the 2nd game, fans were treated to a much closer contest. Down by as many as 15 points in the 2nd half, the Blue Devils fought back and pushed the game to overtime. They took control in OT and won, 66-61.

Bradley Dean notched 32 points, and Andrew Hensley added 19.

With that, Wise Central and Gate City will square off in what will be a classic region championship game. The Blue Devils beat the Warriors in both regular season games, and again in the district tournament.

The difference on Saturday: the loser of this game will see their season officially end.