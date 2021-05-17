Win-or-go-home action on the diamond in Monday’s Regional Semifinal action

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of Monday’s high school baseball and softball action, covered by News Channel 11 Sports, and watch the highlights in the clip above!

Region 1-AAA Semifinal

Science Hill beats Sevier Co., 8-1

Short spurts of rain did not stop this regional final showdown from powering through. After a scoreless 1st two innings, the Toppers kickstarted spurts of offense in the following four innings. A 3-1 lead was extended in the 5th when Jaxon Diamond hit a sacrifice fly, and the Toppers bats blew the game open with a 4-spot in the 6th. Seymour ended Tennessee High’s season Monday night, so Seymour travels to Science Hill in Wednesday’s regional final at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Region 1-AA Semifinal

Unicoi Co. beats Chuckey-Doak, 13-3

Early on, these players were clearly zoned in to that baseball right when it left the pitcher’s hand. The Black Knights scored three in the top of the 1st and then the Blue Devils come out and score 10! Unicoi’s Travis Whitson held it down on the mound after that 1st inning hiccup, and Valentin Batnez smashed a two-run homerun to centerfield which ended the game with a mercy rule victory. On the other half of the bracket, Sullivan South pulled out the stunning upset over Greeneville, so South travels to Erwin for Wednesday’s regional final.

Region 1-A Semifinal

North Greene beats Hancock Co., 13-0

Riding off the momentum from last week’s district title, the Huskies kept it going with a dominant victory. They loaded the bases in the 1st inning and only got one run out of it, but took advantage of later opportunities to get the job done. University High took down Greenback behind another strong performance from Kaleb Meredith, so a rematch of the district final will take place Wednesday in Baileyton in the regional final.

SOFTBALL

Region 1-AAA Semifinal

Tennessee High beats Jefferson Co., 7-2

The Lady Vikings bats continue to stay zoned in, with Tori Ryan getting it started in the 3rd inning with a bases-loaded hit, scoring all three runs. Rylee Fields continues to hold it down in the circle, as she did most of this season. Daniel Boone crushed Morristown East with a 10-0 win in five innings, setting up another great matchup between the Big 7 rivals in Bristol in Wednesday’s regional final.

SOFTBALL

Region 1-AA Semifinal

Elizabethton beats Claiborne Co., 8-0

An impressive comeback in two district final games against Unicoi Co. gave the Lady Cyclones the right to host regionals, and they took advantage by shutting out the Lady Bulldogs. Kenidy Harris got it going with an RBI hit in the 2nd, then Cheyenne Poiruoux and Mailey Ingram followed suit. Elizabethton faces Greeneville in Wednesday’s regional final.

SOFTBALL

Region 1-AA Semifinal

Greeneville beats Unicoi Co., 14-4

Those back-to-back losses against Elizabethton sent the Lady Blue Devils on the road in regionals, handed a tough task trying to beat the Lady Greene Devils. Tied at 4-4 in the 3rd inning, Lauren Million took the lead for them with a big two-run knock and their offense broke it open in the 6th. Classic rivals Greeneville and Elizabethton will face off for the region championship.

SOFTBALL

Region 1-A Semifinal

North Greene beats Cosby, 2-0

Baileyton played host to two regional matchups with the baseball team getting the win, but the softball team finished their win over Cosby pretty quick and got to walk across the parking lot and watch the rest of the baseball game. Cambell Gaby has reached a different level in the circle, mowing through lineups all postseason long. The Lady Huskies clawed out a run in each of the 3rd and 4th innings to score just enough for Gaby to get the win. Unaka lost in a tough 6-4 battle, so Greenback with face North Greene in Wednesday’s regional final.