Roan Mtn. TN — The Cloudland Highlanders will have a new head coach when they take the field on Friday night.

News Channel 11 sports has learned that Glenn White has been reassigned, while athletic director Scott Potter will step in as head coach on an interim basis.

hite who also coached at Unicoi Co. was in his first season with the Highlanders with a 1-4 overall record and a 1-0 record in region 1-A.