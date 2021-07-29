West Ridge unveils football uniforms

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With high school football season fast approaching, West Ridge High School unveiled its new football uniforms Thursday ahead of the team’s inaugural season.

The Wolves will take the field for the first time on Aug. 20 at Volunteer High School.

The team’s first home game is scheduled for Sept. 3 against conference rival Science Hill.

(Photo: Ted Overbay/WJHL)

(Photo: Ted Overbay/WJHL)

(Photo: Ted Overbay/WJHL)

The new high school will combine students from Sullivan Central, Sullivan North, and Sullivan South.

2021 West Ridge Football Schedule

Aug. 20 at Volunteer

Aug. 27 at Daniel Boone

Sept. 3 vs. Science Hill

Sept. 17 at Dobyns-Bennett

Sept. 24 at Cherokee

Oct. 1 at William Blount

Oct. 8 at David Crockett

Oct. 15 vs. Morristown-Hamblen East

Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee High

Oct. 29 vs. Jefferson County