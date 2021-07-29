West Ridge unveils football uniforms

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With high school football season fast approaching, West Ridge High School unveiled its new football uniforms Thursday ahead of the team’s inaugural season.
The Wolves will take the field for the first time on Aug. 20 at Volunteer High School.
The team’s first home game is scheduled for Sept. 3 against conference rival Science Hill.
The new high school will combine students from Sullivan Central, Sullivan North, and Sullivan South.
2021 West Ridge Football Schedule
Aug. 20 at Volunteer
Aug. 27 at Daniel Boone
Sept. 3 vs. Science Hill
Sept. 17 at Dobyns-Bennett
Sept. 24 at Cherokee
Oct. 1 at William Blount
Oct. 8 at David Crockett
Oct. 15 vs. Morristown-Hamblen East
Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee High
Oct. 29 vs. Jefferson County