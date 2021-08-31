West Ridge, Tennessee High chalk up sweeps in Tuesday’s prep volleyball action

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The West Ridge High School volleyball team continued its hot start to its inaugural season on Tuesday evening, beating David Crockett with a 3-0 sweep at home.

West Ridge improves to 7-3 overall, 2-1 in the Big 5 conference while Crockett falls to 0-5, 0-3 in the conference.

Tennessee High has dropped down to Class AA after the Northeast Tennessee schools reclassification, now competing in the Three Rivers conference.

The Lady Vikings took down Johnson Co. with a 3-0 sweep, improving to 8-1 on the season and 3-0 in the conference. The Lady Longhorns drop to 2-5 overall, 0-2 in conference.

