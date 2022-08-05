BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – With their facilities now completed and the team back together for a second season on the newly-consolidated campus, the Wolves are feeling even more at home headed into the 2022 season.

In their first year of competition, West Ridge hardly looked like a new team – finishing the year 9-3, including a seven-game win streak. The campaign came to an end in the Class 6A Second Round against powerhouse, Maryville.

“We probably surprised some people last year – but our guys are still hungry,” head coach Justin Hilton said. “They still want to come out and prove themselves. We lost 28 seniors – so there’s a lot of young guys that are looking to prove themselves, as well.”

The Wolves will trot out a fairly young roster this fall, but one that still has in-game experience.

“We’ve learned a lot from last year’s team and we’ve helped build off of that and we’re ready to make our own mark and keep going,” senior offensive lineman Jeremiah Kirkpatrick said.

“We’re ready to build off of what we did last year – coaches are putting us in the right positions to do that,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Cale Bryant explained. “So, it’s all just about us getting out there and doing it.”

The first game game of the Wolves’ second season will come against Volunteer on Friday, August 19.