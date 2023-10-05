Elizabethton, TN — District championships were on the line in all three divisions, good news is if you lost your season wasn’t over because you still have a spot in the regional, but it just feels better when you go in as district champions.

The Lady Cyclones would take the first match and force a winner take all if necessary game. Greeneville led 2-0 when the Lady Cyclones got their wake up call when Gracie Kirsch goes up high for the smash cross court that is not returned

Then later Bailee Van Huss with the serve that is hit out of bounds by the Lady Greene Devils, it was 2-1. From there it was all Greeneville Kyla Jobe goes up high against two defenders and taps it over the net for the point.

In the 4th set the Lady Greene Devils would close it out, when Hannah Gray taps it where they are not so it’s not returned. Greeneville is your district champs by winning 3-1