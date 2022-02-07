West Ridge girls basketball standout Jaelyn West signs with King

The future Tornado is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – West Ridge girls basketball forward Jaelyn West decided she’s going to stay close home with the senior signing with King on Wednesday.

West is one of the focal points of this Wolves offense with the senior averaging 11 points and seven rebounds. She was all tournament for the Holiday Hoops and Hardee’s tournaments.

Her talents were sought after not just by the Tornadoes, but plenty of schools came calling including Concord College.

West will also be a legacy for the school given that both her parents attended King as well.