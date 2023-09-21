Tri-Cities — On the volleyball court tonight the top two teams in the big 6 faced off when Science Hill hosted West Ridge. Lady Toppers strike first when West Ridges Rylee Haynie goes up for the smash but Addi Stables is there for the block at the net

Back come the Lady Wolves, first the block at the net but they pass it over Casey Wampler to clean it with this smash down the line, wolves take set one

Lady Toppers trying to hang around after dropping their first set…Science Hill autumn Holmes comes to the net for the tap over and the point. West Ridge trying to avenge a loss earlier this season to Science Hill…first the great save by the Toppers…but they end up hitting it into the net and West Ridge sweeps tonight 3-0

On the pitch tonight Dobyns-Bennett was hosting Sullivan East and leading 3-0

Lady Indians would add on more when this long kick lands in front of the net and Ava Flanary is there to boot it through at 17 min mark. Lady Patriots had their opportunity this long shot on goal will be dropped by the goal keeper but Jamye Crawford is there for a free kick but kicks it a little too high

Lady Indians again off the corner kick finds success when Flanary scores another goal same way just from the other side it was 5-0 at that point. DB won 6-0