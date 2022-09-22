Blountville, TN — After knocking off Science Hill last night the West Ridge Wolves were back for more when they hosted Dobyns-Bennett tonight

Long volleys in this match…. Lady Indians in position to score at the net but the Lady Wolves Rylee Haynie is there for the deflection at the net for the points

The Lady Indians would get the point back the same way…Jo McLain is there at the net for the block…point goes to D-B

More defense at the net by McLain and Riley Brandon…Their block is recovered by the Lady Wolves but this shot by Faith Wilson is just a little long..DB fans loving it..

In the end West Ridge continued to flex their muscles…Haynie leaves no doubt about this spike for the point

West Ridge showing they are for real by winning tonight 3-1