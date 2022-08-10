Greene Co., TN — Tonight we continue our high school preview by heading to the range…. You know where the Buffalo roam….Obviously I’m talking about the West Greene Buffaloes.

Last season the Buffaloes came out hot as a firecracker by going 4-1 on the season, but then things fell apart by losing the last 5 games of the season … One of those losses came against state ranked Pigeon Forge in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs…

The Buffs gave them all they wanted, so that’s why with a limited senior class they still feel like they can play with anyone this season if they grow up in a hurry.

“Yeah feel like we were really big underdogs in that PF game and I feel like we went out there and there was a banner that said they were going to put a hundred points on us and we surpised a lot of people and I think it gave us confidence this year not take anything for granted and go out and perform like we need to.”

“It shows we can play with anyone no one thought we would even be close we were suppose to get blown out made it a close game and lost by one”

“Those older guys are looking at the younger guys and helped develop them and they are getting better we have several soph and fresh and they have gotten some play time with varsity last scrimmage so we are moving in the right direction that way.”