MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – There was plenty to be excited about on The Range in 2022.

Following a 1-1 start to the campaign, the Buffaloes ripped off seven-consecutive victories, including a thrilling one-point victory over region foe, Unicoi County in late October.

It setup a winner-take-all matchup with Chuckey-Doak in the regular season finale. But, the Black Knights took home the trophy in a 46-35 shootout, denying West Greene of their first district football championship in school history.

A new, yet familiar face in Evan Monroe has taken over as head coach in 2023. Monroe served as the middle school coach for a handful of years, while also assisting with the high school team on Friday nights.

According to his players, he brings an infectious energy with him to practice every day.

That energy, coupled with the experience of the returning upperclassmen, has this year’s group ready to chase history, once again.

“You know, we got a lot of guys with a lot of experience coming back,” Monroe said. “And so when those guys come back and they had that taste of success in their mouth, they want to keep it there. They’re a hungry group to continue and build on what the team left from last year.”

“It’s definitely ate at us, you know, from last October,” senior wide receiver and safety Baxley Britton said, “but I think we’re ready to go back and try again.”

“We were one game off last year,” senior running back and linebacker Wyatt Moody explained. “We could literally just taste it and, you know, we to come out this year and hopefully win it all.”

The Buffaloes open the season against county foe North Greene on Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m.