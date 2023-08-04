JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools announced Friday that Wes Jones will serve as interim head track coach at Science Hill High School.

Jones has 26 years of experience as a track and field coach, Johnson City Schools said.

“We are excited to bring Wes on to lead our program,” Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said in a release. “Wes has been a part of championship track teams and we are confident that he will be able to lead our track and field program to new heights.”

Jones is currently an assistant coach on the football team and a driver’s education teacher.