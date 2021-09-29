Week 6 Player of the Week is Nehemiah Edwards from Unicoi Co.

Unicoi Co. — It wasn’t looking good for Unicoi County last week. The Blue Devils trailed by 21 points in the second half.

“Even being down like that I still thought, they believed they were going to win, says Drew Rice Unicoi Co. head coach.”

That resilience turned into a rally with Unicoi uncorking for 28 unanswered points their leader Nehemiah Edwards, a running back who enjoys finer things in life

“I like to hit people and I like to make people miss. Anything to do with running the football, says Edwards”

And he’s pretty good at it…162 yards and four touchdowns in their come from behind victory.

“Blocking backs were blocking really well, the offensive line was killing it, just play calls. We were hitting it off and the defense was stopping, just rolled according to Edwards”

“I thought they did a tremendous job up-front, against a 4A football team opening lanes for him to run through and for us to get our offense going says RIce.”

Number 34 has no problem leading the undefeated Devils as for getting a haircut that’s a different story but the junior joins a lineage of luscious locks.

“We’ve had some really good football players with long hair, so it is what it is I guess, but I guess it’s a fashion statement, says Edwards”

What’s more impressive his game or his mane?

“His game definitely, he doesn’t take good care of his hair, so it’s definitely his game, says Rice”

This means this team always believes they can win with Edwards in the backfield…

In Erwin…Jesse Krull…News Channell 11 Sports…