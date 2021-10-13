Week 8 Player of the week is Cloudland running back, Seth Birchfield

Roan Mountain, TN — Cloudland hasn’t had a lot of consistency these past couple of years.

“There’s a huge learning curve, we’ve had about three different coaches since I’ve been in high school, says running back Seth Birchfield”

One thing that has been steady though…Seth Birchfield…

He’s been the head Highlander in the backfield since his sophomore year…

“He means everything to the team. Not just he’s a good running back and a good outside linebacker, but the way that he comes to practice and he leads by example, I think that speaks volumes, according to head coach Zac Benefield.”

The way he runs the ball…that’s not too bad either…

“If he needs to run over you, he will.” “If he needs to outrun you he will.”

“But he uses his vision to be able to not have to kill his body every single run now, says Benefield.”

But Seth…what’s your favorite part about your game?

“I don’t know I just try not to fall.”

We’ll number four didn’t find the ground too much this past Friday…in the win over Unicoi County…he tallied 227 yards and two scores on 35 carries.

“Seth on behalf of Watquga Orthopedic and Champion Chevrolet congratulations on being selected for the WJHL high school football player of the Week…cheering.”

“Just doing what the coaches said, following the blockers, the lineman done really good. The blocking backs have done well as well, just following all of them, says Birchfield”

“We expect to give Seth the rock as many times as it takes to win, that’s kind of what we’re looking at. If that means he’s carrying it 15 times, if he’s got to carry it 40 times, he’s going to have to be up for it and he always is, says Benefield”

Because this kid wants success

“If we weren’t much good, it would be heartbreaking, says Benefield”

Winning with Seth Birchfield…something Cloudland consistently does… In Roan Mountain…Jesse Krull…News Channel 11 Sports…