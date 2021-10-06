Week 7 Players of the week are brothers Landon and Devin Ramsey

Stoney Creek, TN — Most football teams consider themselves family. There are two Unaka Rangers though that bring that to a literal sense.

“You know they’re a good family and it’s great to work with him and it’s really special when you see a connection like that, says head coach O’Brien Bennett.”

Landon and Devin Ramsey having been building bonds as brothers…but also as a quarterback and wide receiver.

“It’s amazing, to be honest with you. I love throwing to him, he makes it easy. Any throw I make he’s going to go up there and catch it, says Landon Ramsey.”

“Oh it’s awesome, we have a good bond. We pick and fight at each other, but it is what it is, that’s how brothers are, according to Devin Ramsey.”

But most brothers don’t break school records together…In Friday’s win over Harlan…Junior quarterback Landon tossed for 432 yards and 4 TDs.

His favorite target…you guessed it…senior wideout Devin hauled in 18 balls for 353 yards and 4 scores…

“So Ramsey’s brothers Landon and Devin…on behalf of Watquga Orthopedics and Champion Chevrolet congratulations on a record-setting night for Unaka high school and also being selected the WJHL High School Football Players of the Week.”

“We were clicking really well, it was a weird setting at first, going down there to Kentucky, a different state but after we settled in and everybody was really clicking. The line was blocking really well and giving him enough time to throw the ball, says Devin”

“It was a little bit of everything, to be honest with you, our line did a great job blocking, protecting me, giving me the time to to get open and we clicked and kept going, says Landon”

And just like those plays, they’ll never forget their time sporting the maroon U…

“To be able to sit down at the dinner table over Christmas, they’re going to be able to talk about the Harlan game back when they were kids and they’re going to sit down and have those memories, says Bennett.”

“I can tell my kids I played with my brother and we had really good games like amazing games.”

“I mean I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

We’ll this Unaka team wouldn’t want any other brothers.

In Elizabethton…Jesse Krull…News Channel 11 Sports…