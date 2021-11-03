Week 11 Player of the week is Tennessee High Viking Levon Montgomery

Bristol, TN — “Levon is a battler no matter what we do,” but this Viking has no other option…

“I kind of can’t do bad now.”

“just that thought of him just drives me every time I’m on the field, I can’t fail because of him, says Leon Montgomery.”

He is Micah…Levons younger brother…A junior on the team tragically passed away in September.

To honor his brother the elder Montgomery swapped out his number 3 for his siblings 20.

“I feel like I’ve got to represent him in a way, so 20…I feel like I play better too.”

He’s lived up to those expectations…Montgomery has been the king of the castle since donning these digits, including Friday’s win over Cherokee…

“Levon on behalf of Watauga orthopedics and champion Chevrolet, congratulations on being selected the WJHL high school football player of the week…cheering.”

“Not necessarily all on me, the team were capable of doing anything, we just got to set our mind to it and the lines been doing that, everybody’s been doing that, praise the coaches for it as well, says Levon”

“I really believe Friday nights have been a great place for Levon to escape for a little bit and he’ll be the first to tell you everything he does, he’s thinking of his brother for motivation, says TN High head coach Matt Chandler”

but that’s not the only way Micah helps out.

“Before the game, I had prayed and asked them to talk to me, ask him to play with me and he did, according to Levon.”

So Levon will continue to battle with the original 20 right by his side…

In Bristol…Jesse Krull…News Channel 11 sports.